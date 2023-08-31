Carmignac Gestion Reduces Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.05% of ANSYS worth $15,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ANSYS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $318.87. The company had a trading volume of 621,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.76 and its 200-day moving average is $313.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $22,672,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

