Carmignac Gestion Sells 237,038 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Carmignac Gestion lessened its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237,038 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned about 1.45% of TPI Composites worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC remained flat at $5.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $214.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $381.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.16 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 623.20% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. Equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $212,105.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William E. Siwek bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $212,105.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,043 shares in the company, valued at $212,139.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,820. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPIC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

