Carmignac Gestion Sells 378,876 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,876 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.59% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $38,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

EDU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.24. 1,903,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,479. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 0.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $860.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.96 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

