Cass Information Systems, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Cass Information Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cass Information Systems to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $522.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.61. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $51.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.67 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 16.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Cass Information Systems will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 277.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 60.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 477.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

