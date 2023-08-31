Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Catalent updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.62-$0.96 EPS.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.23. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CTLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,577 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 112.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at $204,000.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

