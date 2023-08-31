Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.19 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Catalent from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.92.

CTLT stock opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $99.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.65, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,577 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Catalent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

