CBOE Vest Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 355.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,272 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,408,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,810,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,079,920. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $200.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

