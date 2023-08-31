CBOE Vest Financial LLC Buys 3,351 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 305.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 49.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 18,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 512,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,602,000 after acquiring an additional 25,921 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS traded down $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $326.29. 570,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,520. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $107.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 price target (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.63.

Get Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.