CBOE Vest Financial LLC Increases Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 304.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,815 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,681 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $417,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,003 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,364,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $182,412,000 after acquiring an additional 297,720 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $151,692,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Shares of LPX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.52. The company had a trading volume of 304,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.70. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 32.54%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

