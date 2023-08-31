CBOE Vest Financial LLC Invests $1.40 Million in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 131.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,270 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 39,357 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in NetApp by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in NetApp by 1.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 464,967 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after buying an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $691,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

NetApp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.57. 942,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,286. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.68. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

