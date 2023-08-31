CBOE Vest Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 26.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $749,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 49,657 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,674,812.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MLI traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $77.25. 92,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,851. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.01. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.93. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

