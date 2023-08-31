CBOE Vest Financial LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 265.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE JPM traded down $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $146.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,461,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,483,142. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.00 and its 200 day moving average is $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

