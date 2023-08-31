CBOE Vest Financial LLC Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 267.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,028,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,321,187. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.91. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $140.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.