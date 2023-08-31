CBOE Vest Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 232.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,624 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $911,554,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,053 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in American Express by 3,431.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $212,283,000 after buying an additional 1,250,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

AXP traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.03. 1,644,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,662. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

