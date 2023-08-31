CBOE Vest Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 341.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,705 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,807 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,436,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,983,000 after buying an additional 1,856,311 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG remained flat at $27.99 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,329,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,961,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

