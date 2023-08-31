Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 5,910,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. abrdn plc lifted its position in Celanese by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Celanese by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.13.

Celanese Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE CE opened at $125.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. Celanese has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $128.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

