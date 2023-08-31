Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,104,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,516 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 6.55% of Celanese worth $773,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Celanese by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Celanese by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.17. 332,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,139. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.32. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CE. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.13.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

