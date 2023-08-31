Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLBT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.15 to $6.75 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Cellebrite DI Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.52 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 60.26% and a negative net margin of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 8.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 13.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

