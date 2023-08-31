Cellebrite DI’s (CLBT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.15 to $6.75 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 379,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,202. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 60.26% and a negative net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.00 EPS. Cellebrite DI’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

