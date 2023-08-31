CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.30

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 2274216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

CX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 15.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

