Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,845 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up about 3.7% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 104.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.94.

Shares of CNC traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,609,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,277. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

