Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,798 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 141.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $62.85. The stock had a trading volume of 499,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $93.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.