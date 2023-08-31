Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Purchased by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC owned 0.19% of Centrus Energy worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Centrus Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Centrus Energy stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.46. 258,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,093. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $737.05 million, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 2.06. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $55.59.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 58.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.