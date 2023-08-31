ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 914.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 214,465 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 489,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 90,431 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 3.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 980,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,595,000 after acquiring an additional 34,093 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in ChampionX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 224,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 15.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,008,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,003,000 after acquiring an additional 799,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHX traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,474. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $37.02.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $926.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $664,305.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,896,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 14,326 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $487,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,210,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $664,305.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 336,163 shares in the company, valued at $11,896,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,206 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,890. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

