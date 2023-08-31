Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 34,554 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,961,699 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,554 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $180,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average is $63.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,399 shares of company stock worth $1,158,205 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.