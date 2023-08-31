Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,668,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of TE Connectivity worth $218,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TEL opened at $131.93 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.12 and a 200-day moving average of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.