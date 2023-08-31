Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,504,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 100,061 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $190,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

