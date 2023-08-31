Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 107,929 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,634,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,929 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Weyerhaeuser worth $230,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,216,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,707,000 after acquiring an additional 147,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,663,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,706,000 after acquiring an additional 165,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,459,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,238,000 after buying an additional 391,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of WY stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

