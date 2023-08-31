Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 20,272 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,214,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $183,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $543,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,466,000 after purchasing an additional 39,290 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,318,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,224,000 after acquiring an additional 140,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after acquiring an additional 856,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.34.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MAA opened at $146.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.77.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

