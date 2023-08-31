Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,851,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,414 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $182,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,319,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,133,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $600.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on INVH. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

