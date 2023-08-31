Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Ecolab worth $214,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $183.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $191.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.67.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $435,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,568 shares of company stock worth $5,008,604. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.43.

Read Our Latest Report on ECL

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.