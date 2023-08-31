Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $234,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

Biogen Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $267.18 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

