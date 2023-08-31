Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 15,824 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,357,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Marriott International worth $225,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.14.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $205.35 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $135.90 and a one year high of $210.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.45%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,223 shares of company stock valued at $19,685,695. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

