Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,425,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $218,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

Kroger Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.