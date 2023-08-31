Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,419,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,766 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Capital One Financial worth $232,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 570.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,998,000 after buying an additional 1,070,819 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,608,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,484,000 after buying an additional 979,395 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,374,000 after buying an additional 593,680 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF stock opened at $102.56 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,300 over the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

