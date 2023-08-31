Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,205,263 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Cummins worth $196,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Cummins by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $231.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.40 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.63 and its 200 day moving average is $236.13.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.