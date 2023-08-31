Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,836 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,451,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Nucor worth $224,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 9.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 24.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 10.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $170.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.07. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $102.86 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

