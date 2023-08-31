Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CHWY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chewy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.95.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,584,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,534. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 201.39 and a beta of 0.85. Chewy has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chewy news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 25,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,010,675.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,712,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $508,364.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,798 shares of company stock worth $12,007,357. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

