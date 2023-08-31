China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1896 per share on Friday, October 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

China Overseas Land & Investment Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAOVY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.93. 633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

