China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1896 per share on Friday, October 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.
China Overseas Land & Investment Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CAOVY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.93. 633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76.
China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile
