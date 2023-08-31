Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CEO Sells $12,756,576.00 in Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

On Monday, August 14th, Matthew Farrell sold 27,181 shares of Church & Dwight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,610,191.43.

On Thursday, August 10th, Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of Church & Dwight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.00. The company had a trading volume of 125,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,417. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.45.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $142,130,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 89,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 74.7% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.