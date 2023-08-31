CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $14,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ashland by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,680,000 after purchasing an additional 61,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,425,000 after buying an additional 33,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,321,000 after buying an additional 111,135 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 0.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,151,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 33.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after buying an additional 259,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $87.62 on Thursday. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $114.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.16.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.64 million. Ashland had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

