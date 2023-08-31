CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,131 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,082 shares of company stock worth $16,085,453. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MMC opened at $196.02 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.11 and a 52 week high of $197.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

