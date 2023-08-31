CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,686 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Envestnet worth $16,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 20,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 16,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 440,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENV. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Insider Activity at Envestnet

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $40,151.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $389,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,465,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $40,151.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Stock Performance

ENV stock opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.25. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.10 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

