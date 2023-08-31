CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,404 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,297,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,051,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 84.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 554,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,691,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $105.98 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $112.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.30.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.