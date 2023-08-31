CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $10.69 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $10,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,021,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 78,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHB stock opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

