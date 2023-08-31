CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $12.79 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,729 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $12,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

