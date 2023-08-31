CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $20.17 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,348 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Alliant Energy worth $20,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.81.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $63.60.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.