CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $13,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $456,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,342,000 after acquiring an additional 658,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $273.12 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $274.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.21 and a 200 day moving average of $231.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FLEETCOR Technologies

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.