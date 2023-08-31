CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $15.79 Million in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 212,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,786,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.14% of Bio-Techne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $80.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

