CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.32% of Holly Energy Partners worth $11,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HEP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 77,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HEP shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

HEP stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.90. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.96 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 81.40%.

About Holly Energy Partners

(Free Report)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.